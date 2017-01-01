Think of PickedMail as your minion. At first, it knows roughly what a useful email looks like, but not exactly what you want. Once you start using it, PickedMail listens to you and only follows your instructions
While most email applications use generic models trained with large amounts of data, PickedMail creates a unique model only using your data and updates it constantly according to your latest preference.
The emails you care about and the ones you don't.
If you think an email should be labeled differently(Ex. currently Picked but should belongs to Others), correct it with a swipe.
PickedMail sync with your preference in shortest possible time. Expect it to reach above 90%+ accuracy within 3 days.
Read Receipts let you know when your emails are read.
As you scroll, all emails you've seen on the screen are instantly marked as Read.
PickedMail strives to provide a simple interface with all the convenient tools an inbox should have.
Public beta will be distributed to our first subscribers once available.